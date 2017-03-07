× Victims identified in fatal carbon monoxide poisoning

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. – Two people continue to recover from a carbon monoxide poisoning incident that killed a young girl last week.

Chloe Stevens, 11, died in the incident at the home in the 700 block of Michigan in Springfield, Michigan. The Calhoun County Sheriff says that Harold Ward, 44, remains in critical condition and Sandee Confer, 41, is now in stable condition.

Deputies say a gas-powered generator was being used in the home to power a kerosene heater, which created an extreme amount of carbon monoxide in the building.

When officers arrived they found all three unconscious and had to force their way inside.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by relatives of Chloe.