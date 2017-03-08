Dancers from Regional Alternative Dance Festival perform on Morning Mix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Over 200 contemporary dancers from around the world are making their way to West Michigan for the Regional Alternative Dance Festival this weekend.

Watch the video above to watch a few of the talented dancers perform on the Morning Mix.

At the Epic Center in Kalamazoo, local, national, and world renowned dancers selected by an adjudication panel will take the stage and perform.

On Friday and Saturday, there will be a live professional performance series featuring 28 original dance works in four separate concerts. All take place at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m on both days.

There will also be a Screendance series free to the public to watch at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Contemporary Youth performances will take place on Sunday at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. followed by a Coffee Hour discussion and a Youth Performance Series at 3 p.m.

The Regional Alternative Dance Festival is happening March 10-12. For more information on performances and ticket prices, visit midwestradfest.org.