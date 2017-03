Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIG RAPIDS, MICH.-

Grandville took on Rockford for the 3rd time this season, and the Bulldogs got off to a quick 3-0 lead in the first couple of minutes and never looked back. Grandville skated past Rockford 8-4 and advances to the State Semi-Finals for the 4th straight year. They will take on Detroit Catholic Central Friday night in Plymouth.