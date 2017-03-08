High winds continue through this evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- A High Wind Warning is in effect for West Michigan until 7 PM this evening. This doesn't mean the wind will shut off right at 7, but it will certainly subside after sunset.

Peak winds as of 11 AM show the highest gust at the airport in Ionia at 62 mph! Most of the day, we've seen sustained winds over 40 mph on a regular basis. This has caused tens of thousands to lose power.

This all has to do with a low pressure center that's over 700 miles away! The high winds are mixing from thousands of feet above the surface....to the surface, and creating our dangerous winds.

Fortunately, we're looking at the winds subsiding this evening. They'll still be gusty after sunset, but those 40 mph wind gusts will be few and far between, with nearly dead calm winds in comparison tomorrow.