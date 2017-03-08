Local and natural skin and beauty products by Serene Body Essentials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's always nice to buy products that are not only made with natural ingredients, but also local.

Jen Knapp from Serene Body Essentials shows off some home-made products that are home made, and good for the skin.

Knapp started making soap as a hobby, and it eventually grew into a business where she makes a variety of natural skin products. Some of those products include beer soap, beard oil, diaper rash creme, natural lip tints, oils, and more.

Serene Body Essentials products can be found at the following locations:

Craft Handmade, Adrian

Michigan Pantry, Holland

MILocal Market, South Haven

Skin by Carol Lynn, Grand Haven

Flowers by Anna, Buchanan

For more information on products and store locations, visit their website.