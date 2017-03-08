Man dropped off at hospital with three gunshot wounds to chest; victim in critical condition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot three times in the chest, and police in Grand Rapids are trying to figure out where the shooting actually happened.

The hospital notified police at around 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday, that they were treating a 24-year-old male gunshot victim. He had been dropped off by someone in a minivan.

Three people were seen walking away from the van, so officers took them in for questioning. So far, no suspects have been arrested, and police are still trying to determine the scene of the shooting.