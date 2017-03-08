Missing service dog found, reunited with Muskegon family

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A family in Muskegon is reunited with their beloved service dog.

Dugan, a pit bull-mastiff mix, disappeared from the Gale family’s yard Friday night.

The family tells FOX 17 someone contacted them early Wednesday morning saying they had purchased the dog from someone and wanted to return him. Police located the dog and reunited him with the Gales later in the day.

No other details about the dog’s whereabouts were available.

The family believes Dugan was taken from their yard Friday while wearing his service vest.

The dog helps out their 11-year-old son with autism. Tyler Gale says Dugan provides care for him whenever he has a meltdown.

Gale’s mother Joni told FOX 17 on Tuesday that Dugan was sitting near the fence of their Muskegon home and was left alone only a few minutes. When Tyler returned to bring him inside, he says he was gone.

