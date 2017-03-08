Morning Buzz- 5 things to know for March 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. It’s International Women’s Day, and in observance, there will be a nationwide movement called “A Day without a Woman.”

It was organized by the same group behind the massive “Women’s March on Washington,” the day after the Presidential Inauguration.

According to their website, the event is meant to highlight the value that women of all backgrounds add to society. They’re encouraging women to skip work, only shop at women and minority owned businesses, and wear red in solidarity.

Locally, there will be a day-long forum at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids to celebrate International Women’s Day.

2. The Grand Rapids City Commission might limit the number of pets a person can own per household.

Currently, there aren’t any limits on how many cats and dogs someone can have in a single home. The Grand Rapids City manager, Greg Sundstrom, proposed capping each animal to three per household. There are similar limits in Wyoming, Kentwood, and East Grand Rapids.

The rule is meant to protect everyone’s health and safety by limiting the number of animals in the city.

There will be a public hearing on the proposal on March 28.

3. Main Street Barbecue in downtown Lowell is known for its food, but over the weekend it became the place where people could pay it forward.

On Saturday, after a new customer got a free meal, they asked if they could cover someone else’s food too.

One of the servers told us that the giving just kept on going, reaching 20 tables by the end of the night.

The final customer of the night decided to buy a gift card, to keep the chain going into Sunday.

The owner says the count ended with around 30 tables, with some tabs reaching $60.

4. Studio Grill Restaurant is hosting a onesie drive to celebrate the business’ fifth anniversary next week.

They’re asking people to bring new onesies for infants and toddlers, which will go to the YWCA Kalamazoo to be donated to families in need.

The drive is set for March 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Every person who donates a onesie will get 10 percent off any meal during the drive.

5. Starburst is coming out with packs of “all pink” Starbursts.

Starting in April, the candy company will release the fan-favorite flavor in limited edition packages.

The candy will be available at Walmart, Target, Kroger, Walgreens, Meijer and Amazon.