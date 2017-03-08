Police: Shooting suspect arrested after Kentwood standoff

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 24-year-old man critically injured.
The 35-year-old suspect was arrested in the 4800 block of Arbor Lane SE in Kentwood after a 4-hour standoff, police said in a release.
Grand Rapids Police were called to a hospital at about 12:39 a.m. Wednesday after the victim was dropped off with three gunshot wounds to his chest.
He is in critical condition.
The suspect will be identified after he is formally arraigned.
Old Bob
Don’t we have a SWAT team. Don’t we have sharp shooters. When the perk doesn’t come right out shoot him, save the tax payers money. Scumbags don’t matter.
Commonsense
Just another young man who we should sympathize with because he was turning his life around, not so much!