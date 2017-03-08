Police: Shooting suspect arrested after Kentwood standoff

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 24-year-old man critically injured.

The 35-year-old suspect was arrested in the 4800 block of Arbor Lane SE in Kentwood after a 4-hour standoff, police said in a release.

Grand Rapids Police were called to a hospital at about 12:39 a.m. Wednesday after the victim was dropped off with three gunshot wounds to his chest.

He is in critical condition.

The suspect will be identified after he is formally arraigned.