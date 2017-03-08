Closings and Cancellations

Power out to almost 150k; event will be in top 5 wind events in Grand Rapids

Posted 1:41 PM, March 8, 2017, by , Updated at 02:08PM, March 8, 2017

Consumers Energy map as of 1:45

JACKSON, Mich. – More than 140,000 Consumers Energy customers are without power after high winds whipped through the state Wednesday.

Consumers Energy says that over 180,000 customers have been affected since Tuesday morning and more are likely.

Winds of 63 miles per hour were clocked in Grand Rapids just after noon on Wednesday.  62 mph gusts were recorded in Ionia, East Grand Rapids and Battle Creek.

FOX 17 Meteorologist Kevin Craig says today’s weather event will likely go down as one of the top five wind events in Grand Rapids in the last 20 to 25 years.

These are considered “non-severe synoptic” events that are not associated with thunderstorms, but are associated with a low pressure system.  The last major event of this kind was in November 2013 where gusts were recorded over 60 mph inland and over 70 mph at the lakeshore.

The wind is expected to die down shortly after sunset and become almost calm overnight.

