Simple traffic stop becomes struggle with armed suspect

Posted 6:42 AM, March 8, 2017, by

FOX 17 file photo Kalamazoo Public Safety Dept

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A quick-thinking officer stopped a suspect from pulling a loaded gun out of his sweatshirt. The incident took place during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

The Kalamazoo Public Safety officer pulled a car over on Reed Avenue at Race Street. On approaching the vehicle, the officer smelled marijuana and asked the driver to get out.

As the driver was getting out of the car, he reached for what appeared to be something heavy in his sweatshirt pocket. The officer grabbed the suspect’s arm and asked what was in the sweatshirt. The suspect said it was a gun.

The suspect then struggled with the officer until backup arrived.

After the suspect was arrested, the officers found the driver had a fully loaded 9mm handgun, a second full magazine, meth, and marijuana.

There were no injuries to anyone in the struggle, and the 24-year-old Kalamazoo man is awaiting arraignment, so he has not been identified.

