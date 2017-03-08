St. Patrick’s Day at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready to celebrate your Irish roots at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel's Saint Patrick's Day Celebration! On March 17 and 18 there will be themed crafts like making Leprechauns, four leaf clover wreaths, and a lucky pot of gold hand painting. After the fun, there will be story time with Nokomis and a movie.

Not into St. Patty's Day? Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel just released their entire Calendar of events and activities for Spring Break. Everything starts on March 24 and runs through April 8. The theme this year is "Once Upon a Spring Break," and there will be special appearances by Belle, The Beast, Peter Pan, and more. There will also be incredible drawings and giveaways like a tablet and gaming system.

Big news about another outdoor concert that is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino, Keith Urban with special guest Frankie Ballard are taking the stage on July 20. This will be Keith Urban's only concert in Michigan this year, so buy your tickets when they go on sale on Saturday, March 4.

America with special guest Christopher Cross will be in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, April 15. The band is best known for their songs "A Horse with No Name" and "You Can Do Magic." Tickets start at $27 and are now on sale.

On April 29 Maze and Grankie Beverly are taking the stage! This group is known as an American soul band, and established themselves in San Francisco in the late 1970s. Some of their songs include "Before I Let You Go" and "I Wanna Thank You."

Actor and stand-up comedian Chris Tucker is taking the stage at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on April 22. Tucker is best known for playing the role of detective James Carter in the "Rush Hour" film series. Tickets are now on sale and start at $34.

Family Fun Packages run Sunday through Thursday at Soaring Eagle Waterpark. The package includes an overnight stay in a standard room, $40 dining credit and water park passes, all starting at $169.

If you're traveling for work, don't forget about the corporate traveler rates, where single occupancy rooms start at $89 per night, and include breakfast in their restaurant.

Or if you've served or are currently serving the country in any branch of the military, you'll get 20 percent off the rack rate on any room at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. Proof of service must be shown in order to get this discount.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.