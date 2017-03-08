× Students evacuated after wind damage to school roof

WOODLAND, Mich – Extreme winds are being blamed for significant damage at a Barry County school, forcing the evacuation of several students on Tuesday.

Officials at Lakewood Early Childhood Center sent an alert to parents to inform them students were safely and orderly evacuated using the tornado drill format that is in place. Firefighters have also arrived at the school to help assess damage to the school.

Parents were informed they could pick up their child anytime after noon today. At this writing, no injuries are being reported.

