Tri-Unity opens tournament play with win over Potter’s House

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--- Tri-Unity Christian and Potter's House squared off in a Class D district match up at South Christian High School. The Defenders are looking for another deep post season run and got it started with a 39-27 win over the Pumas.
