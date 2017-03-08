Closings and Cancellations

Tri-Unity opens tournament play with win over Potter’s House

Posted 11:26 PM, March 8, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--- Tri-Unity Christian and Potter's House squared off in a Class D district match up at South Christian High School. The Defenders are looking for another deep post season run and got it started with a 39-27 win over the Pumas.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s