Woman, 61, killed in Montcalm County crash

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 61-year-old Sumner woman died Wednesday in a crash in Montcalm County.

Michigan State Police with the Lakeview Post say the two-vehicle crash was reported at about 10:18 a.m. at Sidney Road and Mt. Hope Road in Crystal Township.

Police say an eastbound Ford Ranger driven by a 67-year-old Sumner man entered the intersection and was hit by a southbound Chrysler van.

A 61-year-old passenger in the Ford Ranger was killed in the crash. Both drivers and a passenger in the mini-van were hospitalized, according to a release.

The crash remains under investigation. The woman’s name was not released.