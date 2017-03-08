Closings and Cancellations

Woman, 61, killed in Montcalm County crash

Posted 3:19 PM, March 8, 2017, by

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 61-year-old Sumner woman died Wednesday in a crash in Montcalm County.

Michigan State Police with the Lakeview Post say the two-vehicle crash was reported at about 10:18 a.m. at Sidney Road and Mt. Hope Road in Crystal Township.

Police say an eastbound Ford Ranger driven by a 67-year-old Sumner man entered the intersection and was hit by a southbound Chrysler van.

A 61-year-old passenger in the Ford Ranger was killed in the crash. Both drivers and a passenger in the mini-van were hospitalized, according to a release.

The crash remains under investigation. The woman’s name was not released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s