Woodland Mall getting $100M upgrade, new restaurants

KENTWOOD, Mich. – Woodland Mall is going through changes, with the closing of Sears and the addition of a new anchor store. Now, the shopping center will also be getting a $100 million upgrade.

PREIT, the owner of the mall, says they are focused on making the mall, one of its best retail properties, better with the $100 million investment. The Philadelphia-based company says the location is still the perfect site for a successful mall.

According to the company, the mall’s footprint will shrink slightly. The 300,000 square foot Sears store which is closing this month will be replaced by 280,000 square feet of retail space configured into several stores and restaurants. Von Maur, the store replacing Sears, will be 90,000 square feet in size.

The company also plans to fully repave the parking lot this year.