HOLLAND, Mich.--- Wyoming and Holland squared off in a district semi final match up at West Ottawa. The Dutch were led by senior Demetruis Lake who led all scorers with 48 points, but the Wolves were able to come away with 80-72 victory. Wyoming will meet West Ottawa in the district championship on Friday.
Wyoming beats Holland despite 48 from Lake
-
Tyler Bosma leads West Ottawa to Win Over Holland
-
West Ottawa stays perfect in the OK Red with win over Grand Haven
-
Godwin Heights Runs Past Holland 87-43
-
Demetrius Lake scores 46 as Holland tops Zeeland West
-
West Ottawa Hockey Wins 4-2
-
-
Two county pursuit ends in rollover and 3 arrests
-
West Ottawa beats Mona Shores, 85-58
-
Demetrius Lake’s Leadership, Scoring Power Holland
-
3 charged after home invasion, high speed chase
-
West Ottawa Defeats Northview
-
-
Golf courses open this weekend
-
Hamilton defeats OK Green rival Holland Christian 51-42
-
$52 can provide more than 200 meals for families in need in Ottawa County