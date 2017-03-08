Closings and Cancellations

Wyoming beats Holland despite 48 from Lake

March 8, 2017

HOLLAND, Mich.--- Wyoming and Holland squared off in a district semi final match up at West Ottawa. The Dutch were led by senior Demetruis Lake who led all scorers with 48 points, but the Wolves were able to come away with 80-72 victory. Wyoming will meet West Ottawa in the district championship on Friday.

