Casey Anthony: ‘A lot of parallels’ to OJ Simpson’s case

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Casey Anthony, the Florida woman dubbed by cable TV show hosts as “the most hated mom in America” after she was accused of killing her toddler, told The Associated Press in a series of exclusive interviews that she sees parallels in her case with that of another famous American trial: that of O.J. Simpson.

Years before Anthony’s daughter, Caylee, went missing, Simpson was acquitted of killing his wife and her friend. Anthony, too, was acquitted, and she says both defendants were tried unfairly in the court of public opinion. Anthony, 30, now works for Patrick McKenna, who was the lead private investigator on her case and who also worked on Simpson’s. Anthony also lives in McKenna’s South Florida home.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS: When did you start digging into O.J.’s case? And is that because you are wanting to get better at your job?

ANTHONY: I was curious because I overheard him speak so much about the case.

AP: Pat?

ANTHONY: Pat, yes. And, I had overheard the critiques and criticisms he has received. And every time there is a stupid O.J. thing that pops up, half of my DVR is all O.J. crap.

AP: Why?

ANTHONY: Because he wants to see what’s out there, he wants to see what’s being said because after all this time he would still be fighting for O.J.’s innocence.

AP: Pat?

ANTHONY: Yes. After all these years, F. Lee Bailey, if Johnny Cochran was still alive, 100 percent he would still be fighting for O.J.’s innocence.

AP: Do you feel like you have a connection to O.J. Simpson in a way? You both … were acquitted, I know you’re trying .

ANTHONY: We were both extremely high-profile cases, where there were a lot of distorted facts and things …

AP: Right, so you feel you are in the same boat in a way?

ANTHONY: There are parallels.

AP: There’s a parallel?

ANTHONY: There are a lot of parallels. And I can empathize at least a little bit with his situation. And, I don’t like the fact that after all these years – the system worked, and I’ve gone through Pat’s notes, I’ve gone through Pat’s files. I can say, independently — without just being biased because of my connection to the investigator — I can say from what I have researched, the timeline doesn’t make sense. O.J’s hand was twice the size of the glove even if it was left out in the rain and shrunk. His hand could have never, under any set of circumstances unless he was 5 years old, would have ever fit in those gloves. There were at least 10 different types of shoes that could’ve made those same tread marks as those Bruno Magli shoes.