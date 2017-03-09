× Charges filed in 2016 death of Jamal Kitchens

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Murder and firearm charges have been filed in the April 2016 homicide of Jamal Kitchens in Muskegon. But authorities say the suspect, Johnny Lee Brown III, 18, cannot be found.

Kitchen was killed April 13, 2016, but the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office and the Muskegon Police Department announced the open murder and felony firearm charges Thursday morning.

While police are asking help from the public locating Brown, they advise that he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Instead, call 911 to report a sighting.

The Muskegon Tip Hotline is 231-846-8477 or you can report anonymously to Silent Observer at 231-722-7463