LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Count a church steeple in the list of things that fell victim to Wednesday’s strong winds.

The steeple at Leighton United Methodist Church at 2nd Street and 142nd Avenue in Allegan County had its steeple topple over in Wednesday’s winds which topped 60mph at times.

