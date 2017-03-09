WYOMING, MICH.-- Due to the power outages last night, Godwin Heights and South Christian met this evening in District Boys Basketball play. Godwin Heights topped South Christian tonight 72-52 and will now play Kelloggsville tomorrow for the District Title.
Godwin Heights tops South Christian in District Play
