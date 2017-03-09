School closings and cancellations

Godwin Heights tops South Christian in District Play

Posted 11:15 PM, March 9, 2017, by , Updated at 11:46PM, March 9, 2017

WYOMING, MICH.-- Due to the power outages last night, Godwin Heights and South Christian met this evening in District Boys Basketball play. Godwin Heights topped South Christian tonight 72-52 and will now play Kelloggsville tomorrow for the District Title.

