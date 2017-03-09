School closings and cancellations

Hamlet the pig found in Home Depot in Portage

Posted 1:17 PM, March 9, 2017, by

Hamlet at the Portage Home Depot

PORTAGE, Mich. – Workers at the Home Depot in Portage had an unexpected visitor Wednesday.

Some contractors pointed out to employees a pet pig wandering the store yesterday. Amanda James, who works at the store and keeps dog treats at her desk for canine visitors was able to get the pig and use a rope to make a leash for the animal.  She says she lives nearby and was able to walk the pig home for safe keeping.

She posted a picture on the Kalamazoo Area Lost Pets Facebook page and the pet’s owner quickly came to the store to retrieve “Hamlet.”

The owner and Hamlet are happily reunited.

 

