Horror movie about killer clown is looking for your pictures

NORTHERN MICHIGAN – Want to have your picture in a horror movie? Now’s your chance.

Bill Moseley is filming a new movie in northern Michigan called Crepitus. It appears to be about a clown that kills people.

In the Facebook post, the film’s creator says your photo could be used in a “dark and twisted family album within the film.” The photo must be of you when you were around 10 years old. You must now be 18.

For more, visit the Crepitus Facebook page below. (May contain images and sounds that some may find disturbing.)