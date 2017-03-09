Kalamazoo Central girls advances to state quarter finals with win over East Lansing

STURGIS, Mich.--- Kalamazoo Central met East Lansing in the Class A regional championship at Sturgis. The Maroon Giants jumped out to an early lead and went onto win 67-59 and advance to a state quarter final showdown with East Kentwood.
