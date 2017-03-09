Kalamazoo Christian defeats Hackett Catholic 48-37 to advance to district championship

Posted 11:09 PM, March 9, 2017, by , Updated at 11:45PM, March 9, 2017

BLOOMINGDALE, Mich.--- Hackett Catholic won the two regular season match ups with Kalamazoo Christian and the two met in the district playoff at Bloomindale. The Comets avenged those two losses and got the 48-37 win to advance to the district championship against Gobles.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • xmod

    wonderful issues altogether, you simply received a new reader.
    What could you recommend in regards to your post that you simply made a
    few days ago? Any sure?

    Reply