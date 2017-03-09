List of streets still closed in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — There are still plenty streets in Battle Creek that are closed due to trees and limbs in the roadway. The city released this list:

  • Vale Street – East Michigan Avenue to Cliff Street
  • Elizabeth at Sherman
  • Hanover Street – West Emmett Street to Walter Avenue
  • Parkway Drive at Howland Street
  • Blenken Court – Parkway Drive to Howland Street
  • Myrtle Avenue – North Bedford Road to East Willard Avenue
  • Wentworth Avenue – Highland Avenue to Foster Avenue
  • Fairfield Avenue – South Beckman Avenue to South LaVista Boulevard
  • East Minges Road – Riverside Drive to East Court
  • East Hamilton Lane – Riverside Drive to Reyn Circle

Further, here are the intersections where the traffic signals are out as of Thursday at 9 a.m.:

  • South Helmer Road at Beckley Road
  • South Helmer Road at Watkins Road
  • West Roosevelt Avenue at Hubbard Street
  • Morgan Road at North Avenue

 

1 Comment