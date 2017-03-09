× Meijer to start home delivery in Grand Rapids this month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids residents will soon be able to get their Meijer groceries delivered to the home.

The new feature of the Grand Rapids-based retailer is using an app, called Shipt, which is available on Apple and Android phones and online at Shipt.com. The service will begin in Grand Rapids on March 29.

Shipt will be available through an annual or a monthly membership. The annual membership will be $99 per year and will include free deliveries for all orders over $35. Subscribers will be able to pick from 55,000 items on the app and schedule delivery in as fast as an hour any day of the week. Customers can also pay through the app.

Meijer says they launched the program successfully in Detroit last year and the service will launch in Fort Wayne, Indiana and Indianapolis in April. The say that they made more than 65,000 orders in Detroit since September 2016.