Mild winter to prompt bad allergy season, experts say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Allergy season is here and, according to experts, it’s not going to be pretty.

Allergists are seeing record-high pollen counts, not only here in the Midwest, but across the nation. Immunologist and Allergist, Nicholas Hartog says a lot of it has to do with our mild winter. Though the warm weather was nice, it led to higher pollen counts and a longer pollen season.

“The trees have been pollinating already for about two weeks,” Hartog said. “Typically it’s about mid-March to late March when we see the first tree pollination, so it’s already started in addition to being higher levels.”

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, about 35 million people in the U.S are allergic to pollen. That means this spring, there are going to be a lot of people complaining about itchy noses and eyes.

Hartog says trees are the big problem when it comes to outdoor allergies. When summer hits, it’s grass.

To help prevent symptoms, take allergy medications before symptoms start, limit your time outside and remember to keep your windows closed both during the day and night.

You can also try allergy immunotherapy, otherwise known as allergy shots.