Soaring Eagle appearing at West Michigan Women’s Expo

The West Michigan Women's Expo is coming to town, and while it's meant for women, everyone is invited to come!

Tanya Bardy, Marketing for Sponsorship and Promotions for Soaring Eagle Casino stopped by with Gizi to talk about what they're showcasing at the Women's Expo.

At the expo, Soaring Eagle will be giving away great stuff for the kids, and a raffle for an overnight stay with water park passes.

The West Michigan Women's Expo will be at DeVos Place from March 10-12.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for kids under 14, and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.