× Switch data center officially opens

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The former Steelcase pyramid is now officially operating as a data center.

Switch announced on their website Thursday that Switch: Grand Rapids is now open. They refer to it as the “largest” and “most advanced data center campus in the Eastern U.S.”

The campus serves markets including Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., and Toronto, all of which are just milliseconds away from Grand Rapids via high speed connections.

According to Switch, the campus is designed for 1.8 million square feet of data center space and 320 megawatts of power. They say the campus is powered 100% by green energy.

The company says that more than 700 people have been employed at the site for construction and developing the site. They expect to hire hundreds more as they build out more facilities on the land surrounding the pyramid. They say the campus will be continually expanding over at least the next ten years.

The company expects to hold an official grand opening event later this year.