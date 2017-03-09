× The Blue Moose Sports Pub opening St. Patrick’s Day weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Although it has been open since Feb. 24, the Blue Moose Sports Pub will celebrate a grand opening on Friday, March 17.

“At the Blue Moose, our goal is to provide our guests with a fun and relaxing atmosphere where people can enjoy great, freshly made food and watch the game,” said Blue Moose co-owner Robert Aldridge. “We are overwhelmed by the amazing support we have received from local residents since we announced our lease last fall. We’re looking forward to being part of the Cascade community.”

The new sports pub, located in the Cascade Center at 6250 28th Street SE, underwent renovations and the owners said they couldn’t be happier with the new kitchen and bar. The bar features 40 beers on draft and an extensive liquor and wine selection. The Blue Moose menu offers a variety of options including pizza and hand-battered friend chicken. Customers can enjoy games such as pool, shuffleboard, keno and arcade games.

“The Blue Moose is a great addition to the Cascade community because it offers a fun and inviting atmosphere for people of all ages,” said Prins. “The owners did an outstanding job at updating the space. This will be a great restaurant to watch March Madness and other sporting events with family and friends this spring.”

The Blue Moose’s hours are Monday – Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m.

The Blue Moose co-owner, Aldridge, also owns the Ada Pour House located at 6749 E. Fulton Street in Ada. For more information about The Blue Moose, visit facebook.com/The-Blue-Moose-Sports-Pub.