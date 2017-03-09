School closings and cancellations

Trees, rock & rollover kill Ionia County motorist

Posted 2:14 PM, March 9, 2017, by , Updated at 02:29PM, March 9, 2017

The 2010 Dodge Journey involved in Wednesday evening's fatal rollover.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ionia man died when the SUV he was driving hit two trees, a rock and rolled over Wednesday evening.

At 5:31 p.m. Wednesday, Ionia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover accident with injuries on Olmstead Road south of Nickle Plate Road. The investigation showed that a 31-year-old Ionia man was driving a 2010 Dodge Journey southbound on Olmstead at a high rate of speed when he lost control. The SUV ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, then went off the left side of the roadway and hit another tree and a large rock while overturning.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lyons/Muir Fire Department, the Ionia County Road Commission, Ionia County Victim’s Advocates, Reed & Hoppes Towing and the Lake Funeral Home assisted the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.

