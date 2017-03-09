School closings and cancellations

Walker Police: 1 stabbed in Meijer parking lot

Posted 9:37 PM, March 9, 2017, by , Updated at 10:06PM, March 9, 2017

WALKER, Mich. — Walker Police say one person was injured Thursday evening in a stabbing in a Meijer parking lot.

The stabbing happened during an attempted carjacking outside the store at 2425 Alpine Ave. NW, police at the scene tell FOX 17.  The Kent County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch said the incident was reported shortly after 8 p.m.

No arrests have been made. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story.  We’ll update it as more information becomes available. 

