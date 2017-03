IONIA, Mich. — The Ionia Department of Public Safety says no one was injured when a wood burning stove exploded outside someone’s home.

It happened in the 1300 block of Dildine Road around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies say the stove was inside an enclosure and began building up pressure before┬álanding in the neighbor’s yard.

The steel burner stopped 150 feet to away from the home it was being used to heat, almost hitting the home next door.