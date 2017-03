IONIA, Mich. — The Ionia Department of Public safety says no one was injured when a wood burning stove exploded in someone’s home.

It happened in the 1300 block of Dildine Road around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies say the stove was inside an enclosure and began building up pressure before propelling 150 feet into the neighbors yard.

The steel burner stopped 150 feet to the east of the home, almost hitting the home next door.