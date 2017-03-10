MUSKEGON, Mich.--- Muskegon and Grand Haven met earlier this season and Grand Haven lost despite leading in the 4th quarter. The two met again in the district championship game at Muskegon, and the Big Reds came away with the 70-43 win. This was Muskegon's 5th straight district championship, but for transfer Sam Cornette this was his first.
Big Reds win 5th straight district title
-
Big Reds stay unbeaten with 79-41 win over Ottawa Hills
-
Reeths-Puffer Avenges Regular Season Loss in District Win over Grand Haven
-
Walker’s 21 Points Leads Mona Shores to 3rd Straight District Title
-
Grand Haven edges Union tonight in District play
-
Covenant Christian defeats Calvin Christian after falling in the regular season
-
-
East Kentwood Girls Clinch District Title
-
Kastelic’s Free Throws Lift Mona Shores Over Muskegon in the District Semifinal
-
Chargers take down Squires in district championship
-
Kalamazoo Christian defeats Hackett Catholic 48-37 to advance to district championship
-
Keith Guy picks up 100th win as coach at Muskegon
-
-
Fennville advances to district finals with win over Otsego
-
Muskegon moves to 6-0 in OK Black
-
Muskegon wins at Rockford for season opening win