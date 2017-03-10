Big Reds win 5th straight district title

Posted 11:38 PM, March 10, 2017, by

MUSKEGON, Mich.--- Muskegon and Grand Haven met earlier this season and Grand Haven lost despite leading in the 4th quarter. The two met again in the district championship game at Muskegon, and the Big Reds came away with the 70-43 win. This was Muskegon's 5th straight district championship, but for transfer Sam Cornette this was his first.

