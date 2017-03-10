Covenant Christian defeats Calvin Christian after falling in the regular season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--- Calvin Christian and Covenant Christian met in the district championship game after the two teams met on January 27th when the Squires won by 15. This time the Chargers got the 62-54 win and secured the district championship for Covenant Christian.
