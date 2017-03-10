WYOMING, Mich.--- Godwin Heights and Kelloggsville met for the third time this year in the district title game at Godwin Heights. The Wolverines had won the first two match ups and were able to win this one 75-45 to take home the district title.
Godwin Heights defeats conference rival Kelloggsville in district title game
-
Godwin Heights tops South Christian in District Play
-
Godwin Heights Hits 100 Points in Win Over Kelloggsville
-
Godwin Heights sweeps Kelloggsville 86-71
-
Godwin Heights remains unbeaten with win over Calvin Christian
-
Godwin Heights Advances in the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament
-
-
Godwin Heights stays undefeated with win over Calvin Christian
-
South Christian Girls Advance to Regionals With 66-50 Win
-
Wayland beats Lowell in Cornerstone Holiday Tournament
-
Godwin Heights takes Dunk City to the Redhawk Classic
-
Godwin Heights Girls Win 54-50
-
-
Godwin Heights Runs Past Holland 87-43
-
Godwin Heights beats Lowell 84-50
-
Grand Rapids Christian Tops Godwin Heights in Battle of the Titans