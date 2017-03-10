Godwin Heights defeats conference rival Kelloggsville in district title game

WYOMING, Mich.--- Godwin Heights and Kelloggsville met for the third time this year in the district title game at Godwin Heights. The Wolverines had won the first two match ups and were able to win this one 75-45 to take home the district title.

