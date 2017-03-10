GR Catholic Central Beats Panthers 55-44

Posted 11:25 PM, March 10, 2017, by

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Catholic Central took on host Comstock Park Friday in the district finals, after beating the Panthers by 14 a month ago, and Catholic Central was able to pull off another win, beating Comstock Park 55-44.

