PLYMOUTH, Mich.--- The Grandville hockey team made it to the state semi finals where they met a familiar foe, Detroit Catholic Central. The Shamrocks once again got the best of the Bulldogs 5-0 to end Grandville's postseason run.
Grandville falls to Detroit Catholic Central in hockey state semi finals
-
Grandville advances to State Semi-Finals for 4th straight year
-
State Quarter Final Wrestling early recap
-
Grandville Boys Hockey Wins 5-2
-
GR Catholic Central hockey giving back with teddy bear toss
-
Forest Hills Central Hockey wins 4-1
-
-
Forest Hills Central Clips Grand Rapids Catholic Central in Overtime
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central Teddy Toss is a Success
-
Forest Hills Eastern/Northern advances to 1st ever MHSAA Hockey Final
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central Beats Rival West Catholic in District Semifinal
-
Grandville Hockey beats East Kentwood 4-3
-
-
GR Catholic Central Girl’s Basketball wins 46-37
-
Rockford Beats Reeths-Puffer, Advances to Regional Final
-
West Catholic downs Hudsonville in hockey