Grandville falls to Detroit Catholic Central in hockey state semi finals

Posted 11:17 PM, March 10, 2017, by

PLYMOUTH, Mich.--- The Grandville hockey team made it to the state semi finals where they met a familiar foe, Detroit Catholic Central. The Shamrocks once again got the best of the Bulldogs 5-0 to end Grandville's postseason run.

