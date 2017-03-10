Kalamazoo Christian Advances to Regionals With 39-34 Win

Posted 11:22 PM, March 10, 2017

BLOOMINGDALE, Mich. -- Kalamazoo Christian took on Gobles in the Class C District 79 final on Friday. The Comets came away with the 39-34 win to advance to regionals.

