LaughFest has family friendly events along with comedy shows

LaughFest is in full swing, which means comedians from all over the country will be performing shows all over Grand Rapids. While LaughFest is known for the acts it brings in, the funny-fest also has community events that are fun for the whole family!

Many of the comedy acts LaughFest brings in are geared towards adult audiences, that's why LaughFest wants to make sure there's events that people of all ages can participate in and enjoy like:

LaughFest is happening until March 19. For more information on events and shows, visit laughfestgr.org.