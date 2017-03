× M-40 closed due to Allegan County crash

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — M-40 was closed early Friday due to a crash, but authorities were not offering many details.

The closure, around 4:15 a.m., affected M-40 north of 122nd Avenue and south of the intersection where M-89 splits west of M-40.

The crash was confirmed to be at 123rd Avenue.