GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A 22-year-old man is charged with murder in a November shooting.

Cavari Jamoul Brown is also charged with felony firearms in the death of Gregory Lee Rogers. He’s charged as a fourth-time habitual offender.

Police say Rogers, 35, was found shot in his apartment Nov. 27, 2016 in the 300 block of Straight Avenue NW. He later died in the hospital.

Brown is scheduled to be back in court March 28 for a preliminary examination.