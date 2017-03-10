Michigan beats Purdue in OT; moves to semi-finals

Posted 2:13 PM, March 10, 2017, by , Updated at 02:28PM, March 10, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: D.J. Wilson #5 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after hitting a three pointer against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half during the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Verizon Center on March 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two days after its airplane’s scary abandoned takeoff, Michigan’s wild journey carried right on into the Big Ten semifinals with a 74-70 overtime upset of 13th-ranked Purdue behind D.J. Wilson’s 26 points Friday.

The eighth-seeded Wolverines (22-11) got 13 points from Zak Irvin, including their first four of the extra period, against the No. 1 seed Boilermakers (25-7).

It was a back-and-forth afternoon affair, the most engaging game of the week so far. The teams combined for 14 ties and 17 lead changes in regulation alone, and they headed to overtime tied at 66 after Zak Irvin pulled Michigan even on a layup with 4.2 seconds left, before Wilson blocked a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Michigan next faces the winner of Friday’s later quarterfinal between No. 4 seed Minnesota and No. 5 seed Michigan State.

