Monster Jam is back at Van Andel Arena with action-packed racing, stunts, and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The super popular Monster Jam is back to Van Andel Arena, and there's even more action and excitement than last year!

Fans of all ages can enjoy monster truck drivers race and compete, delivering the most adrenaline charged, action-packed motorsports experience.

Tristan England, the driver of the EarthShaker monster truck, talks more about what fans can expect at the monster truck rally.

Monster Jam has five shows and a couple Pit Parties where people can get an up-close look at the monster trucks:

Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 11 at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 11 Pit Party at 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, March 12 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 12 Pit Party at 10:30 a.m.

Tickets start at $15, and can be bought through Ticketmaster.