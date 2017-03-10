Montcalm Co. official pleads guilty to drinking and driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTCALM CO. Mich. - Jeremy Miller, the Montcalm County Commissioner arrested for drinking and driving, pleaded guilty Friday before apologizing to his voters for misusing their trust.

Miller was elected to county commissioner back in November but shortly after, in December, he was arrested by a Greenville Department of Public Safety officer who first spotted the county commissioner speeding in the early hours of Dec. 18. Miller was pulled over two blocks from his home at the intersection of Cherry and Pearl.

"I feel bad, I betrayed my wife's trust and we're going to fix that," Miller said.

In the police officer's report, Miller smelled like alcohol and was unable to walk a straight line during the field sobriety test. When asked if he knew why he was being arrested, Miller replied, "Because I was being stupid," blaming "those damn chicken nuggets."

It's a reply Miller admits was in bad taste, but was meant as a joke.

"That was totally taken out of context," Miller said. "Work has to be done for Montcalm Co. but I think there’s also a time to joke. This is not a joking matter, I’m not saying that. But it was just a comment that was off the wall, it was made to kind of lighten a moment that was going to be severe."

Miller plans on keeping his chair in office, saying he hopes to one day bring trust back to Montcalm County.

"I let my constituents of Montcalm Co. down and I'm going to work to fix their trust," Miller said. "Now we're going to deal with those consequences and we'll move forward."

Operating while visibly impaired by alcohol is a misdemeanor charge with a punishment of up to 90 days in jail. Miller's expected back in court for sentencing at a later date.