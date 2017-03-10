Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. LaughFest is officially underway, after kicking off with its Mannequin Challenge event.

Their goal was to create the biggest Mannequin Challenge in West Michigan. On Thursday, more than 300 people came out to Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids for the attempt.

Organizers filmed the whole thing, and said the video should be online within the next few days.

2. It’s an event to help restore the Rapids in Grand Rapids, and it’s coming back for 2017.

Tribute on the Grand is where for Fox 17 teams up with Founders Brewing for a free concert.

Tribute on the Grand supports Grand Rapids Whitewater, the group working to restore the Rapids.

At the event people can buy beer from founders, and get tickets for a beer pairing dinner on the Blue Bridge.

The event is set for August 19 at Ah-Nab-Awen Park. For more information on tickets for the dinner, click here.

3. Hate dealing with crowds at the store? That problem will soon vanish, because Meijer is starting a home delivery service called “Shipt.”

It’ll be available to people in Grand Rapids starting March 29.

The annual membership cost $99 a year, and includes free deliveries for all orders over $35. Customers can pay through the app and schedule deliveries in as fast as an hour, any day of the week.

The service is already up and running in Detroit and Indiana.

4. A pet pig is back home with his family after he was spotted wandering around a local Home Depot.

Hamlet was spotted on Wednesday, at the store in Portage. An employee there keeps dog treats at her desk, so she was able to lure Hamlet to her and put him on a makeshift leash.

She posted a picture on Facebook, and Hamlet’s owner responded and was happily reunited.

5. The streets of downtown Grand Rapids are expected to be covered in people wearing green for the annual Saint Patrick’s Day parade.

The parade starts off at the corner of Lyon and Monroe downtown at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

There is expected to be bands, Irish dancers, and plenty of floats.

For more information, search the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade event on Facebook.