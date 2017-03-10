× Officer hurt when Allegan County hits tree in the road on M-40

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — M-40 Lincoln Road was closed early Friday due to a crash involving a police cruiser and another vehicle hitting a tree in the road.

Both the cruiser and second vehicle hit the tree around 4:00 a.m. on M-40 north of 122nd Avenue, and the highway was closed until around 6:45 a.m. south of the intersection where M-89 splits west of M-40.

The officer was taken to the hospital, treated for minor injuries and released. The driver of the second car was unhurt.