Panel calls for free preschool, community college
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan should make community college free for all and give merit-based scholarships to high school graduates who attend the state’s public universities, says a commission formed by Gov. Rick Snyder.
The panel released a report Friday that calls for getting rid of grade levels and instead advancing students only once they master content.
The study also recommends universal access to preschool for all 4-year-olds — not just disadvantaged and poor ones — and state aid to help pay for school buildings in low-income districts and those used by publicly funded charter schools. Another key recommendation proposes seeking a 2018 constitutional amendment to give the governor, whose K-12 powers are limited outside of funding decisions, more sway over education policy by having direct oversight of the state Education Department.
2 comments
RG
Preschool, grade school, high school and community collages will never be free. Some one has to pay the bills .Mainly taxpayers who have nothing to say about how their money is spent.
Pips
The State should also set the tuition rates, teacher compensation, have final say in any expansions or improvements and abolish tenure if the tax payers are to foot the bill. Otherwise it’ll just become another slush fund for the unions and administrators.